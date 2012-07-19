July 19 Alliance Data Systems Corp's second-quarter profit rose 50 percent, helped by strong sales at its Epsilon segment that provides online marketing services.

Net income rose to $104 million, or $1.63 per share, from $69 million, or $1.19 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue for the Epsilon segment rose by a fourth to $235 million. (Reporting by Aman Shah in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane)