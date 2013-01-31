BRIEF-LGI Homes says on track to close more than 4,700 homes in 2017
* Announced 224 homes closed in February 2017, compared to 245 home closings in February 2016
(Corrects headline and paragraph 1 to show that the company's net income rose 27 pct, not 21 pct)
Jan 31 Alliance Data Systems Corp's quarterly profit rose 27 percent, helped by higher sales in its private label credit card services business.
Net income rose to $84 million, or $1.27 per share, in the fourth quarter from $66 million, or $1.12 per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, the company earned $1.84 per share.
Revenue rose 15 percent to $972 million.
Analysts on average had expected earnings of $1.80 per share on revenue of $943.9 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Aman Shah in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)
* Announced 224 homes closed in February 2017, compared to 245 home closings in February 2016
March 3 Ride services company Uber Technologies Inc for years has used a secret tool to avoid authorities in markets where its service faced resistance by law enforcement or was banned, the company confirmed on Friday.
March 3 Caterpillar Inc was sued on Friday for allegedly deceiving shareholders about its business, one day after federal law enforcers raided three of its buildings in connection with a probe into the heavy machinery manufacturer's offshore tax practices.