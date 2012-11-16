Nov 16 Alliance Data Systems Corp on Thursday sold $400 million of senior notes in the 144a private placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. J.P. Morgan, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, RBC and Wells Fargo were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS AMT $400 MLN COUPON 5.25 PCT MATURITY 12/01/2017 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 98.912 FIRST PAY 06/01/2013 MOODY'S NR YIELD 5.5 PCT SETTLEMENT 11/20/2012 S&P NR SPREAD 488 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH NR MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS