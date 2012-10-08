UPDATE 1-Barclays gets surprise core capital boost as profit climbs
* Non-core division to close 6 months early (Adds CEO quote, Africa agreement details)
Oct 8 NBT Bancorp Inc said it agreed to buy Alliance Financial Corporation in a deal valued at about $233.4 million to expand its footprint in New York.
The deal is valued at $48.24 per share -- a 22 percent premium to the stock's Friday close.
Alliance shareholders will receive 2.1779 common shares of NBT for each Alliance share they own.
NBT, which had assets of $6 billion as of June 30, will get an additional $1.4 billion in assets through the deal. This includes $890 million in net loans held for investment, and $1.1 billion in deposits.
NBT shares closed at $22.15, while those of Alliance closed at $39.41 on Friday on the Nasdaq.
* Banks take stakes in LME gold contracts through new company
NEW YORK, Feb 22 Jeffrey Ubben, the chief executive officer of activist investor ValueAct Capital, told Reuters on Wednesday that his firm had been taking money out of the capital markets as valuations have become overextended, leaving it with $3 billion in cash.