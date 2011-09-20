MANILA, Sept 20 Philippine food-to-property firm Alliance Global Group Inc said it will build four hotels in the next five years at its Resorts World Manila, the country's first integrated tourism estate which opened in August 2009.

Resorts World, located near Manila's airport, now has three hotels -- the six-star Maxims Tower, the five-star Marriott Hotel and the Remington Hotel. The four new hotels will increase capacity of the complex to 2,800 rooms by 2016.

"We are extremely bullish about the prospects of the Philippine tourism industry," Alliance Global chairman Andrew Tan said in a statement issued after a company stockholders' meeting on Tuesday.

Alliance Global said on its website that Travellers International Hotel Group Inc, its joint venture with Genting Hong Kong Ltd , will spend over $500 million to further develop Resorts World Manila.

Genting Hong Kong is part of the Malaysian conglomerate Genting Bhd .

Alliance Global also said Travellers would unveil plans for its second integrated tourism estate, the 31-hectare Resorts World Bayshore near Manila Bay, by the end of the year.

The company is also looking at projects in popular Philippine destinations including Boracay, Tagaytay and Batangas.

In April, the $2.5 billion conglomerate, which also owns property developer Megaworld Corp , raised 9.7 billion pesos from a share placement.

Shares in Alliance Global fell 2.9 percent on Tuesday in a broad sell-off that brought the main index down by 2.1 percent.

($1 = 43.6 pesos) (Reporting by Erik dela Cruz; Editing by John Mair)