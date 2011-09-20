MANILA, Sept 20 Philippine food-to-property firm
Alliance Global Group Inc said it will build four
hotels in the next five years at its Resorts World Manila, the
country's first integrated tourism estate which opened in August
2009.
Resorts World, located near Manila's airport, now has three
hotels -- the six-star Maxims Tower, the five-star Marriott
Hotel and the Remington Hotel. The four new hotels will increase
capacity of the complex to 2,800 rooms by 2016.
"We are extremely bullish about the prospects of the
Philippine tourism industry," Alliance Global chairman Andrew
Tan said in a statement issued after a company stockholders'
meeting on Tuesday.
Alliance Global said on its website that Travellers
International Hotel Group Inc, its joint venture with Genting
Hong Kong Ltd , will spend over $500 million to further
develop Resorts World Manila.
Genting Hong Kong is part of the Malaysian conglomerate
Genting Bhd .
Alliance Global also said Travellers would unveil plans for
its second integrated tourism estate, the 31-hectare Resorts
World Bayshore near Manila Bay, by the end of the year.
The company is also looking at projects in popular
Philippine destinations including Boracay, Tagaytay and
Batangas.
In April, the $2.5 billion conglomerate, which also owns
property developer Megaworld Corp , raised 9.7 billion
pesos from a share placement.
Shares in Alliance Global fell 2.9 percent on Tuesday in a
broad sell-off that brought the main index down by 2.1 percent.
($1 = 43.6 pesos)
(Reporting by Erik dela Cruz; Editing by John Mair)