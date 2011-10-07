* PM says legislation shortly after next week
By Rod Nickel
WINNIPEG, Manitoba - Oct 7 Canada's
Conservative government will pass legislation "very soon" to
end the Canadian Wheat Board's monopoly on marketing western
wheat and barley for milling or export, Prime Minister Stephen
Harper said on Friday, strongly warning the board to get out of
the way.
Harper, in Regina, Saskatchewan for the announcement for
construction of Western Canada's first major durum-processing
plant in years, said his government will introduce legislation
shortly after next week's House of Commons break and pass it
soon after. The monopoly would end as of Aug. 1, 2012.
"This is a historic change that has been long overdue,"
Harper said. "It's time for the Wheat Board and others who have
been standing in the way to realize that this train is
barrelling down a Prairie track. You're much better to get on
it than to lie on the tracks because this is going ahead."
The Wheat Board controls marketing for all of Western
Canada's wheat, durum and barley for export or milling. Seeking
to capitalize on the end of the monopoly, Alliance Grain
Traders (AGT.TO) said on Friday it will build a durum- and
legume-processing plant at Regina.
Wheat Board chairman, Alberta farmer Allen Oberg, said
Harper is using Alliance's plans for political gain.
The board is looking to meet with Agriculture Minister
Gerry Ritz and wants assurances it will have the tools to
compete in an open market, such as capital and regulated access
to grain handlers, Oberg said.
The Wheat Board has no retained earnings or grain storage
facilities.
Saskatchewan-based Alliance already processes durum at its
facilities in Turkey, and will now spend C$50 million ($48
million) to build Western Canada's only major durum processor
starting in 2012.
Farmers produce most of the country's durum for marketing
through the Wheat Board, which is the world's biggest exporter
of the wheat that is used to make pasta.
Farmers supported keeping the wheat monopoly in a recent
non-binding vote held by the Wheat Board, but they also
overwhelmingly supported the Conservatives in the federal
election this spring.
"Ending the Canadian Wheat Board's monopoly is clearly
sending a signal that Canada is open for business," said
Stephen Vandervalk, president of the Grain Growers of Canada.
Processors want to sign contracts directly with farmers to
lock in supplies but can't do that under the monopoly, he said.
The notion that a durum plant couldn't operate under a
wheat monopoly is "nonsense," countered Stewart Wells, one of
the Wheat Board's elected directors, based in Saskatchewan.
"There's no reason why anyone with a good business plan
wouldn't be able to build their operation and still have a
strong Wheat Board that's getting a fair price to farmers for
their grain."
Much of Western Canada's durum is currently processed in
mills in eastern Canada or in the U.S. Northern Plains,
including the Dakota Growers plant owned by Viterra Inc
VT.TO.
Alliance shares closed up 5.9 percent, or $1.27, at C$22.79
on the Toronto Stock Exchange.
($1=$1.04 Canadian)
(Additional reporting by Louise Egan in Ottawa; Editing by
Janet Guttsman)