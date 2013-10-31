* Alliance Group bids SEK 60 per share in Alliance Oil
* Bazhaevs see better future away from stockmarket pressures
STOCKHOLM Oct 31 Russia's Bazhaev family is
bidding for the remaining shares in Stockholm-listed Alliance
Oil in a deal which values the group at about $3.7
billion.
The Bazhaevs' Alliance Group is offering 60 Swedish crowns
per ordinary share, or 4 percent above Wednesday's closing
price, the firms said in a statement which said the board of
Alliance Oil was recommending shareholders to accept.
The Bazhaevs - businessmen Musa, Mavlit, Deni and Isa -
control 45 percent of votes in Alliance Oil through holding
company Alliance Group. The $3.7 billion valuation includes
preference shares and about $1.8 billion in debt.
Alliance Group said taking the company private would avoid
stockmarket volatility, simplify its running and structure, and
improve earnings through better access to debt markets offering
high liquidity and low interest rates.
The independent directors of Alliance Oil noted the bid
premium was modest, but said it should be seen in the light of a
share price rise of more than 40 percent since July on the back
of media reports about a potential acquisition.
The Bazhaevs in 2008 merged Alliance Oil with
Stockholm-listed West Siberian Resources and became the largest
owner in the new firm.
Russian business papers reported in July that Alliance Group
was in talks over a sale of assets in Alliance Oil to
state-controlled oil firm Rosneft, but Alliance Group
denied it was in talks.
In Thursday's statement it said it was not in discussions
about selling all or significant parts of Alliance Oil to any
third party after the deal.
Alliance Oil produced about 54,000 barrels of oil per day on
average last year, mainly from Russia's Timano-Pechora and
Volga-Urals regions. The share was halted for trading on the
Stockholm stock exchange before the bid announcement.
(Reporting by Sven Nordenstam, additional reporting by Katya
Golubkova in Moscow; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)