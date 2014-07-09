July 9 Alliance Pharma Plc :

* H1 revenue 21.4 million stg versus 22.8 million stg year ago

* Trading for first half of year has been in line with management's expectations

* H1 turnover including share of joint ventures of approximately £22.5 million

* Continue to expect trading performance in 2014 to be in line with our plans, before positive impact of any further acquisitions