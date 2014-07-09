Pubs operator JD Wetherspoon sees slower sales, warns on taxes
March 10 British pubs operator JD Wetherspoon reported its slowest sales growth in at least seven years on Friday and warned higher taxes would squeeze future results.
July 9 Alliance Pharma Plc :
* H1 revenue 21.4 million stg versus 22.8 million stg year ago
* Trading for first half of year has been in line with management's expectations
* H1 turnover including share of joint ventures of approximately £22.5 million
* Continue to expect trading performance in 2014 to be in line with our plans, before positive impact of any further acquisitions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, March 10 British annuity provider JRP posted an above-forecast 58 percent rise in 2016 operating profit to 164 million pounds ($199.34 million) on Friday, the first results since the company was formed through the merger of two rival insurers.
* Pro forma adjusted operating profit grew 58% in calendar year 2016 to £164m.