Britain's easyJet says it needs aviation deal after Brexit
LONDON, March 29 Britain's easyJet said it wanted a straightforward bilateral aviation agreement between the UK and the European Union as a minimum in a Brexit deal.
April 17 Alliance Trust Plc
* Alliance trust plc has posted a letter to shareholders encouraging shareholders to vote at forthcoming agm. Further company coverage: (Reporting By Steve Slater)
LONDON, March 29 German carmaker BMW, which operates Mini and Rolls-Royce plants in Britain, said the country must listen to the views of global companies during Brexit talks, with continued tariff-free access to Europe of crucial importance.