LONDON, March 12 British investment company Alliance Trust Plc is celebrating what it said was its best start to a financial year in 20 years, after rising markets helped reinforce the benefits of a business revamp last year.

In its earnings statement for 2012, the company said its net asset value had risen 13 percent so far in 2013 compared with a 10 percent gain in UK equities as a whole, as measured by the FTSE All-Share index, and noted its shares had advanced 16 percent since the end of 2012.

The stock was up 0.4 percent at a record high of 437.7 pence by 1144 GMT.

Alliance Trust, founded 125 years ago and based in Dundee, Scotland, is structured as an investment trust, a form of listed mutual fund running a global portfolio of investments.

The company has adopted a more concentrated investment method, reducing the number of companies in which it holds shares to 100 from around 450 four years ago - allowing it to focus more on the specific companies it's backing - and making its portfolio less UK-centric.

"We've looked across the world and said we want the best companies wherever they are ... That led to an improvement in performance and contributed to the strong returns this year," Chief Executive Katherine Garrett-Cox said.

Net asset value total return during 2012 - a measure of how its investments performed - was 12.1 percent, the company said, while total shareholder return was 12.4 percent.

Garret-Cox said the annual 9.63p per share dividend, up from 9p a year earlier, included a special dividend for 2012 of 0.36p.

"Our dividend policy is we want to be able to share the benefits with all our shareholders in terms of the earnings we've earned ... we earned more than we expected last year, hence the special," Garrett-Cox told Reuters in an interview.

Alliance Trust has now increased its annual dividend for 46 straight years.