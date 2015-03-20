March 20 Alliance Trust Plc
* Board of Alliance Trust unanimously recommends that
shareholders vote against elliott's resolutions
* These resolutions propose that anthony brooke, peter
chambers and rory macnamara be elected as directors of company.
* Received a requisition notice from elliott advisors (uk)
ltd
* Board of alliance trust has decided to unanimously
recommend that shareholders vote against all of resolutions,
* Board believes that proposed directors cannot be judged to
be independent
* Concerned that elliott may seek to exert undue influence
* Board had already planned to initiate a search for a new
truly independent non-executive director in summer
* Elliott's interests are at odds with our other
shareholders
* Elliott would pursue a short-term agenda aimed at
facilitating an exit from its shareholding in company
* Trust's total shareholder returns are top quartile since
new equities leadership team was put in place almost six months
ago
* Elliott's proposed resolutions are completely unacceptable
* Board is unanimous in strongly recommending that
shareholders vote against all of proposed resolutions
(Reporting By Nishant Kumar)