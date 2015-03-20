LONDON, March 20 Alliance Trust on Friday rejected Elliott Advisors' proposal to nominate three directors it picked as "completely unacceptable", setting the stage for a battle with one of the world's most high profile activist investors.

Elliott, which owns 12 percent of the trust, nominated three new independent non-executive directors on Monday ahead of the company's annual general meeting on April 29. It flagged a "persistent underperformance", the costs of its investment management function and continued losses in its two operating subsidiaries as its key concerns.

But seeking a vote against Elliott's resolutions, the Trust told its shareholders that the proposed directors could not be judged to be independent and raised concern that the activist investor might try to exert "undue influence".

"Elliott's interests are at odds with our other shareholders," the company said in a statement.

"Elliott would pursue a short-term agenda aimed at facilitating an exit from its shareholding in the company. Given the size of its position, this would involve disruptive actions which are not in the long-term interests of our shareholders."