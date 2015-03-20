LONDON, March 20 Alliance Trust on
Friday rejected Elliott Advisors' proposal to nominate three
directors it picked as "completely unacceptable", setting the
stage for a battle with one of the world's most high profile
activist investors.
Elliott, which owns 12 percent of the trust, nominated three
new independent non-executive directors on Monday ahead of the
company's annual general meeting on April 29. It flagged a
"persistent underperformance", the costs of its investment
management function and continued losses in its two operating
subsidiaries as its key concerns.
But seeking a vote against Elliott's resolutions, the Trust
told its shareholders that the proposed directors could not be
judged to be independent and raised concern that the activist
investor might try to exert "undue influence".
"Elliott's interests are at odds with our other
shareholders," the company said in a statement.
"Elliott would pursue a short-term agenda aimed at
facilitating an exit from its shareholding in the company. Given
the size of its position, this would involve disruptive actions
which are not in the long-term interests of our shareholders."
(Reporting by Nishant Kumar; Editing by Matt Scuffham)