LONDON, March 20 Alliance Trust
rejected Elliott Advisors' proposals for a management overhaul
on Friday, prompting a sharp reaction from the activist investor
and setting the stage for a battle with one of the world's
best-known hedge funds.
As the war of words escalated between one of Britain's
oldest investment firms and its largest individual shareholder,
the Trust issued a second letter challenging Elliott's claim
that some assertions by the company about a tender offer in its
early morning response were factually incorrect.
Citing earlier interactions, the company said it had minutes
of meetings with Elliott that showed the hedge fund repeatedly
suggested the Trust to undertake a tender offer for 40 percent
of its shares at a discount of 5 percent or less.
"We are determined that they (Elliott) will not mislead our
shareholders," the Trust said in the statement, taking on a
hedge fund known for its campaigns against several companies.
Elliott retaliated with a further response:
Elliott has raised concerns over corporate governance at
Alliance Trust and sought support from fellow investors to
appoint three directors to its board.
The Trust has branded the proposals as "completely
unacceptable" and its Chief Executive Katherine Garrett-Cox told
Reuters in an interview that it masked "a rather different
agenda compared to the other individual shareholders".
The firm told shareholders that the proposed directors could
not be judged to be independent and raised concern that the
investor might try to exert "undue influence", inviting a new
call by Elliott urging shareholders to back its resolution.
"This decision is indicative of a Board that is out of touch
with the concerns of its shareholders, and which needs fresh
perspectives," Elliott said in a statement on Friday.
The firm has in the past agitated against firms including
Actelion, Telecom Italia and Hess.
The hedge fund remains Argentina's main hold-out creditor.
Elliott has called for a vote on the boardroom shake-up at
the company's annual general meeting on April 29. It flagged a
"persistent underperformance", the costs of its investment
management function and continued losses in its two operating
subsidiaries as its key concerns.
"Elliott would pursue a short-term agenda aimed at
facilitating an exit from its shareholding in the company. Given
the size of its position, this would involve disruptive actions
which are not in the long-term interests of our shareholders,"
the Trust said in a statement.
Such a move would require a significant liquidation of
assets, potentially threatening the existence of the company.
The hedge fund also saw little or no value in the Trust's
dividend distributions, the company said, adding its dividend
policy was one of the most important factors behind the interest
of a vast majority of its shareholders.
Alliance Trust is popular with income-seeking retail
investors and increased the total payout last year by 14.3
percent to 12.4 pence, the 48th straight year of growth.
Calling Elliott's criticism of its returns "misguided", the
company said the Trust's shareholder returns were top quartile
since the new equities leadership team was put in place almost
six months ago.
"My email box is being deluged with emails of support,
telephone calls, people wanting to help," Garrett-Cox said.
"I think that says a huge amount in terms of how people
perceive this type of activity and just the way it's been done."
Elliott claimed earlier this week that the company's poor
corporate governance and weak cost controls were behind a
relatively wide discount of around 13 percent to its net asset
value of some 3.3 billion pounds ($4.9 billion).
($1 = 0.6787 pounds)
