LONDON, March 16 Activist Elliott Advisors, the
largest individual shareholder in Alliance Trust PLC,
is seeking support from fellow investors for a boardroom
reshuffle following a phase of unsatisfactory engagement with
executives over poor performance.
Elliott, which owns 12 percent in the investment trust
manager, has nominated three new independent non-executive
directors to the board ahead of the company's annual general
meeting in Dundee on April 29, Elliott said in a statement.
"This initiative is the culmination of a process where we
had sought to engage with the company on matters of corporate
governance and business concern, but where we have not been met
with any meaningful response," the investment firm said.
"We have therefore concluded that in order for Alliance
Trust to improve its performance, for the benefit of all
shareholders, the Board would benefit from added expertise,
experience, and a fresh perspective."
Elliott's key concerns include what it describes as the
"persistent underperformance" of Alliance Trust's investment
portfolio against its sector peers and relevant benchmarks, the
high costs of its internal investment management function and
continued losses in its two operating subsidiaries.
(Reporting by Nishant Kumar, editing by Sinead Cruise)