(Adds details, share price)
By Nishant Kumar and Sinead Cruise
LONDON, March 16 Activist investor Elliott
Advisors, the largest individual shareholder in Alliance Trust
, is seeking support from fellow shareholders for a
boardroom shake-up at one of Britain's oldest listed investment
companies.
Elliott, which owns 12 percent of the investment trust, said
in a statement it has nominated three new independent
non-executive directors ahead of the company's annual general
meeting on April 29.
"This initiative is the culmination of a process where we
had sought to engage with the company on matters of corporate
governance and business concern, but where we have not been met
with any meaningful response," Elliott said.
The U.S. investment firm, which is Argentina's main hold-out
creditor and is also famous for agitating for change at various
companies in the past, including Actelion, Telecom
Italia and Hess.
Elliott said its key concerns included a "persistent
underperformance" of Alliance Trust's investment portfolio
against peers and relevant benchmarks, the costs of its
investment management function and continued losses in its two
operating subsidiaries.
Alliance Trust, founded 126 years ago and based in Dundee,
Scotland, is structured as an investment trust, a listed company
running a global portfolio of investments. As a result, the
company's shares are prone to trading at a discount to the net
asset value of its investments.
Elliott believes poor corporate governance and weak cost
controls are largely to blame for a relatively wide discount of
around 12 percent to its net asset value of some 3.2 billion
pounds ($4.7 billion), according to the company's latest data.
The shares were trading up 1.7 percent at 504.5 pence by
1053 GMT on Monday.
In reaction to Elliott's statement a spokesman for Alliance
Trust said it had "strong corporate governance controls in place
and an effective and committed board of directors" who remained
"entirely focused" on acting in the best interests of
shareholders over the long term.
GOVERNANCE
Elliott, which became a shareholder in 2010, has objected to
the replacement of the Trust's head of equities with an internal
candidate, a source involved in Elliott's campaign said.
The firm has nominated Anthony Brooke, a former S.G Warburg
executive, Peter Chambers, former chief executive of Legal &
General Investment Management and asset management consultant
Rory Macnamara as new directors, "to safeguard future
communications with investors".
The source said Elliott has no plans to challenge the
positions of Chairwoman Karin Forseke or Chief Executive
Katherine Garrett-Cox.
Garrett-Cox has led Alliance since 2007, having held top
roles at Aviva and Aberdeen Asset Management. She
also joined the supervisory board of Deutsche Bank in
2011.
Alliance Trust, which has proved popular with income-seeking
retail investors for its dividend growth policy increased the
total payout last year by 14.3 percent to 12.4 pence, the 48th
straight year of growth, and bought back 6.7 million shares in a
bid to close the discount.
But Elliott is only the latest of several dissident
investors to demand improvements in shareholder value.
In 2011 Laxey Partners requisitioned a vote on a proposal to
introduce a Discount Shareholder Mechanism designed to prevent
shares from falling below net asset value. In 2012 Martin
Gilbert, the chief executive of another shareholder, Aberdeen
Asset Management, was quoted in media reports as saying his
company would be interested in taking over the management of
Alliance's investments from its in-house team.
However, activists have struggled to force changes at
Alliance because of the sheer number of shareholders, with some
70 percent of the Trust's shares owned by individual retail
investors.
($1 = 0.6765 pounds)
(Editing by Greg Mahlich)