* Shareholder Laxey sends letter to Alliance chairman
* Says Alliance should consider dividend hike after new tax
rule
* Laxey ups pressure on Alliance ahead of AGM
By Tommy Wilkes
LONDON, March 29 Laxey Partners is calling on
Alliance Trust to raise its dividend, the latest move
by the Isle of Man-based hedge fund to try to shake up
performance at one of Britain's largest investment trusts.
In a letter addressed to the trust's chairman Lesley Knox,
Laxey said Alliance will be in a position to pay larger
dividends when new tax rules come into force allowing some
investment trusts to pay realised capital gains as dividends for
the first time.
Laxey, which has waged a campaign dating back to 2010 to try
and force Alliance to boost shareholder value, is upping its
pressure on the trust to improve performance ahead of its annual
general meeting next month.
Earlier this month, it put forward a resolution to fellow
shareholders demanding the trust consider outsourcing management
of its 2.9 billion pound portfolio of assets, and criticising
the performance of Alliance as "completely unacceptable."
Alliance Trust said on Thursday in response it had already
hiked its dividend by 7 percent last year, the largest annual
rise in two decades. Laxey also gave an example of how Alliance
could increase its dividend by paying out all 2011 earnings per
share and realised capital gains as a dividend.
"The example given by Laxey makes Greek finances look
prudent," a spokesperson for the trust said.
Last year Alliance defeated a controversial shareholder
resolution pushed by Laxey to set up an automatic buyback
policy, which would have been triggered when a discount of its
shares to net asset value fell below 10 percent.
A discount to net asset value occurs when the market places
a lower value on a company - measured by its share price - than
the value of its component assets. This is often because
investors believe those assets are poorly managed or illiquid,
and so their full value is not reflected in the shares.
Many investment trusts trade at such a discount, but few as
wide as Alliance.
Alliance has already spent almost 250 million pounds buying
back 67.7 million shares - equating to more than 10 percent of
its stock - to try and narrow the gap, marking a sea-change in
Alliance's historical ap p roach to buybacks.
But the hedge fund continues to criticise its buyback policy
as ineffective.
At Dec. 31, Alliance had narrowed the discount to 15.5
percent from 17.1 percent 11-months earlier, although this has
subsequently widened to more than 16 percent.
Oriel analysts said in a note that playing about with
dividend payouts was only "smoke and mirrors."
"Neither of Laxey's recent proposals has merit in our view
and we do not see the discount narrowing unless their original
proposal of a discount control mechanism (DCM) is introduced,
and/or performance picks up strongly and is sustained over a
period of years, rather than months," they said, reiterating
their "Negative" recommendation on the stock.
(Reporting by Tommy Wilkes; Editing by Laurence Fletcher and
Jane Merriman)