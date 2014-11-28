Nov 28 Investment manager Alliance Trust Plc appointed Gregor Stewart a non-executive director, effective Dec. 1.

Gregor is currently an adviser to international financial services groups, Alliance Trust said.

He was finance director for the insurance division of Lloyds Banking Group Plc from 2009 to 2012 and a partner in Ernst & Young LLP's financial services practice from 1999 to 2008. (Reporting by Neha Dimri in Bangalore)