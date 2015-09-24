LONDON, Sept 24 Alliance Trust said on
Thursday it had appointed Chris Samuel and Karl Sternberg as
non-executive directors following consultation with its largest
shareholders, which include activist fund Elliott Advisors.
Alliance Trust agreed to revamp its board earlier this year
by appointing two directors pushed by Elliott in one of the
highest-profile shareholder rebellions against a British
company.
"We remain fully committed to delivering measures that will
address the feedback we have received from our shareholders,"
Alliance Trust chairwoman Karin Forseke said in a statement.
Samuel and Sternberg will join the board with immediate
effect, Alliance Trust said.
It said two current directors, John Hylands and Alastair
Kerr, would retire in May 2016, after which it intended that
Sternberg would become senior independent director.
This means that from next year, five of the nine serving
board directors will have been appointed since 2014, Alliance
Trust said.
Samuel was chief executive of Ignis Asset Management from
2009 until its sale to Standard Life Investments last year.
Sternberg was a founding partner of Oxford Investment
Partners.
(Reporting by Carolyn Cohn; Editing by Matt Scuffham)