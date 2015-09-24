LONDON, Sept 24 Alliance Trust said on Thursday it had appointed Chris Samuel and Karl Sternberg as non-executive directors following consultation with its largest shareholders, which include activist fund Elliott Advisors.

Alliance Trust agreed to revamp its board earlier this year by appointing two directors pushed by Elliott in one of the highest-profile shareholder rebellions against a British company.

"We remain fully committed to delivering measures that will address the feedback we have received from our shareholders," Alliance Trust chairwoman Karin Forseke said in a statement.

Samuel and Sternberg will join the board with immediate effect, Alliance Trust said.

It said two current directors, John Hylands and Alastair Kerr, would retire in May 2016, after which it intended that Sternberg would become senior independent director.

This means that from next year, five of the nine serving board directors will have been appointed since 2014, Alliance Trust said.

Samuel was chief executive of Ignis Asset Management from 2009 until its sale to Standard Life Investments last year.

Sternberg was a founding partner of Oxford Investment Partners.

