By Chris Vellacott
LONDON, March 7 Alliance Trust Plc, a
Scotland-based investment manager, has begun preparations for a
possible move to England ahead of the Scottish independence
referendum, adding to evidence of corporate unease over the
looming vote.
Alliance said on Friday it was creating companies in England
into which it could transfer activities, in a precautionary move
because of uncertainty over the implications of a
pro-independence vote on tax, financial regulation, currency and
EU membership.
"We are extremely proud of our 126 year Scottish heritage
but I think the reality is you have to be very aware of the
risks that your customers are facing and ensure you can provide
certainty and continuity of services," Chief Executive Katherine
Garrett-Cox told Reuters in an interview.
The comments by Alliance Trust, based in Dundee on
Scotland's east coast and which employs around 250 staff, come
after similar plans by larger Edinburgh-based peer Standard Life
Plc announced last month.
Scots will vote in September in a referendum on whether they
want to split from the rest of the United Kingdom, ahead of
which a political row has erupted over whether an autonomous
Scotland will be able to keep the pound.
Scottish leader Alex Salmond wants to share the currency
with the rest of the UK, but the major British parties have
rejected this idea.
It is also unclear how easy it would be for Scotland to join
the European Union, since European Commission President Jose
Manuel Barroso has said states breaking away from existing EU
countries would struggle to gain membership.
Garrett-Cox said Alliance Trusts' clients, 80 percent based
in England, had become increasingly concerned about the impact
independence would have on money invested with the firm. The
firm has gross assets of more than 3.2 billion pounds ($5.4
billion), according to its website.
"What is very clear from conversations ... we've had with
our customers is that this is at the top of their list of risks,
and that's why we felt that we needed to be completely
transparent about what's happening here," she said.
Alliance did not say if it envisaged moving its operations
or just its legal domicile in the event of a "yes" vote.
Responding to the Alliance Trust statement, Scotland's
Finance Secretary John Swinney reiterated Scotland - which
already has a form of devolved government - would keep the pound
even if it splits from the UK.
"The issues raised by Alliance Trust are entirely addressed
by the propositions put forward by the Scottish Government and
show exactly why our proposals for a formal currency area are
the right proposals," Swinney said.
INDEPENDENCE IMPLICATIONS
Among other Scotland-based financial firms, Royal Bank of
Scotland Group Plc has also warned independence could
affect its credit ratings, impacting its costs.
Such comments are important given Scotland is home to the
second-largest financial services centre in the United Kingdom
after London, accounting for about 150,000 jobs.
Some other companies have also voiced disquiet over the
implications of independence. In the energy sector - also
crucial for Scotland given the oil and gas reserves in the North
Sea - Royal Dutch Shell Plc has urged Scotland to stay
in the UK.
Among other major Scottish companies, Aggreko Plc,
a provider of temporary power generators, said independence
would likely add significantly to its administration costs,
though two airlines - British Airways and Ryanair
Holdings Plc - have said Scottish independence could be
good for them due to proposals to abolish air passenger tax.
Alliance also posted annual results showing a net asset
value of 516.5 pence per share, reflecting a total return of
18.4 percent. The group also announced a 12.5 percent increase
in its yearly dividend to 10.83 pence.
Activist investor Elliott Management recently increased its
exposure to Alliance Trust to more than 10 percent. A market
filing last month showed the hedge fund had increased its direct
ownership of shares to just over 5 percent. It also holds
contracts for difference - a type of derivative - amounting to
just over 5 percent.
Garrett-Cox said the investor had not been in touch since
the market filing.