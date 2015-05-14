LONDON May 14 Alliance Trust, the
investment company recently tackled by shareholders over issues
of governance, strategy and performance, has struck a deal to
buy a stockbroking business from Brewin Dolphin for 14
million pounds.
The proposed acquisition of Stocktrade by Alliance Trust
Savings accelerates its parent company's movement into the
provision of personal finance and sharedealing products.
The deal has the potential to add more than 48,000 new
customers and 4.6 billion pounds ($7.24 billion) of new assets,
Alliance Trust said in a statement on Thursday.
The company also said it expected the acquisition to
transform ATS' current break-even profitability into "meaningful
profit in 2016" prior to integration costs.
Some of Alliance's shareholders have signalled disapproval
of this strategy and demanded that the trust sell the subsidiary
to focus on its core investment business.
"As set out in our vision 2020, our objective is to become
the UK's most trusted investment and savings business," Chief
Executive Katherine Garrett-Cox said.
"Over the last couple of months we have received a lot of
valuable feedback from our shareholders. We are currently
analysing that feedback and we will update shareholders further
at our interim results in July."
ATS currently administers more than 7.2 billion pounds in
assets for around 57,000 customers. Completion of the
transaction is expected to take place towards the end of the
third quarter of 2015.
($1 = 0.6351 pounds)
(Reporting By Sinead Cruise, editing by Simon Jessop)