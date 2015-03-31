(Adds details)
By Sinead Cruise and Nishant Kumar
LONDON, March 31 Elliott Advisors, the rebel
shareholder seeking a boardroom shake-up at Alliance Trust,
rejected the trust's defence of its performance, costs and
dividend policy on Tuesday, and reiterated calls for the
election of three new directors.
In the latest round of the war of words between one of
Britain's oldest investment companies and its largest investor,
Elliott published a study of the trust's shareholder circular,
which it said failed "to engage on matters of substance and
resorts to personal attacks."
Using data from third parties including AIC, Bloomberg and
MSCI, Elliott said that over all relevant return periods
Alliance Trust had underperformed its sector peers and
relevant benchmarks.
It also said the trust's "ongoing charges ratio" -- the cost
of running its business -- of 0.6 percent of assets under
management was distorted, and was 1 percent on average over the
past five years.
The trust's dividend policy, one of the key attractions to
its predominantly retail investor base, was propped up last year
by "unsustainable one-off effects," it added.
Alliance Trust declined to comment.
On March 16, the New York-based hedge fund famous for
holding out against Argentina's debt restructurings,
requisitioned a vote on the election of Anthony Brooke, Peter
Chambers and Rory Macnamara as independent non-executive
directors for Alliance Trust after raising concerns about the
trust's corporate governance.
Alliance has responded strongly to suggestions of
underperformance in a series of statements and told shareholders
that Elliott had regularly sought to influence and alter the
strategy of its targets through public and disruptive campaigns.
The trust is advised by Lazard and J.P. Morgan Cazenove.
Meanwhile, Tim Ingram, a former non-executive director of
the trust and a shareholder, backed Elliott's stance on Sunday.
"The continuing high discount in the (Alliance Trust) share
price is the market recognition of such unsatisfactory
performance -- even just "average" performance would improve the
share price and value," he said.
(Editing by Anjuli Davies and Mark Potter)