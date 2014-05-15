PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - March 22
March 22 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 15 Ammunitions maker Alliant Techsystems Inc reported a 32 percent jump in quarterly profit, helped by a rise in sales in its defense and sporting businesses.
Net income attributable to Alliant rose to $96.0 million, or $2.90 per share, in the fourth quarter ended March 31, from $72.7 million, or $2.23 per share, a year earlier.
Total revenue rose nearly 17 percent to $1.35 billion.
Revenue in the defense business jumped 2.7 percent to $548.8 million, while revenue increased 71.5 percent to $558.4 million in the sporting business. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
March 22 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Baidu's chief scientist Andrew Ng says he is resigning from Baidu- blog post Source http://bit.ly/2nQGebh
* Move comes amid concerns over shipping alliances (Recasts, adds shipper, FBI and exporter comment)