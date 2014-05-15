May 15 Ammunitions maker Alliant Techsystems Inc reported a 32 percent jump in quarterly profit, helped by a rise in sales in its defense and sporting businesses.

Net income attributable to Alliant rose to $96.0 million, or $2.90 per share, in the fourth quarter ended March 31, from $72.7 million, or $2.23 per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue rose nearly 17 percent to $1.35 billion.

Revenue in the defense business jumped 2.7 percent to $548.8 million, while revenue increased 71.5 percent to $558.4 million in the sporting business. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D'Souza)