BRIEF-Red rock resorts says Station Casinos unit entered 2nd loan modification agreement
* Red Rock Resorts-on March 3 unit of station casinos llc entered second loan modification agreement with respect to credit agreement dated June 16,2011
Nov 19 Alliant Energy Corp : * Accepts proposed IUB order to construct Marshalltown power plant * Iowa utility filed notice accepting proposed decision,order for Marshalltown
generating station issued by Iowa utilities board on November 8 * Proposed decision & order approved construction of co's proposed Marshalltown
generating station & included a cost cap of $920 million * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
* SM Energy-on March 4,co,Venado entered into amendment to purchase agreement that extended closing date specified in purchase agreement to March 15,2017 Source text - http://bit.ly/2lSmVNF Further company coverage:
