Jan 24 Alliant Energy Corp said on
Wednesday that Iowa's utility regulator has voted in favor of a
proposed power purchase agreement between an Alliant subsidiary
and NextEra Energy Inc's Duane Arnold nuclear power
plant.
Alliant unit Interstate Power and Light Co (IPL) submitted a
filing to the Iowa Utilities Board in August last year seeking
approval of the purchase agreement with NextEra.
Under the proposed purchase deal, IPL intends to purchase
431 megawatts of energy and capacity from NextEra through
February 2025.
The board had reached an oral decision and instructed its
staff to draft a written order, which is expected to be issued
on or before Feb. 4, Alliant said in a statement.
The board also authorized IPL to recover costs of the new
purchase agreement through the Energy Adjustment Clause when the
new contract becomes effective in February 2014, after a current
agreement expires.