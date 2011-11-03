* Q2 adj EPS $2.10 vs. estimate $2.06
* Company says orders rose
* Shares up 5 pct
Nov 3 Alliant Techsystems Inc ATK.N, a
supplier of bullets and booster rockets, posted a
higher-than-expected quarterly profit on Thursday as it held
down operating expenses, and its shares rose more than 5
percent.
Net income came to about $80 million, or $2.43 a share, for
the fiscal second quarter ended Oct. 2, down from $97.2
million, or $2.91 a share, a year earlier.
Excluding a benefit of 33 cents per share tied to a
contract resolution, profit was $2.10, compared with $2.06 a
share expected by analysts, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
Quarterly revenue fell 8 percent to $1.11 billion,
reflecting lower sales from NASA spaceflight programs and
military small-caliber ammunition.
Research and development expenses fell about 6 percent and
general and administrative costs fell 8 percent.
The company said second-quarter orders rose to $1.4 billion
from $1 billion a year earlier.
Shares of Alliant Techsystems were up $3.10, or 5.5
percent, to $59.89 in morning trading.
(Reporting by Karen Jacobs in Atlanta, editing by Gerald E.
McCormick)