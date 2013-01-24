FRANKFURT Jan 24 Allianz's German arm
said it would close its small Allianz Bank unit at the end of
June, with the loss of 450 jobs.
Allianz said that growth at the unit had not panned out as
it had hoped and that by the time the restructuring is finished,
the retail bank will have amassed losses of 400 million euros
($531 million) since 2009.
However, the insurer also said it would continue the
operations of a second banking unit, the Oldenburgische
Landesbank AG, and expected to break even in its German banking
business in 2014.
($1 = 0.7530 euros)
(Reporting by Jonathan Gould)