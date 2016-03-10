HANOVER, Germany, March 10 German insurer Allianz named two new board members to succeed asset management chief Jay Ralph and company investment head Maximilian Zimmerer, who will step down this year.

Europe's biggest insurer said Jacqueline Hunt, 47, a former chief executive for the United Kingdom, Europe and Africa at Prudential, would replace Ralph from July 1.

Ralph is leaving Allianz at his own request to spend more time with his family, the company said in a statement.

Allianz also said Guenther Thallinger, 44, would take over responsibility for Investment Management as well as the Global Life and Health business from Zimmerer from Jan. 1, 2017.

Zimmerer is retiring when his contract ends on Dec. 31, the company said. (Reporting by Jonathan Gould; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)