FRANKFURT, April 27 Allianz chief
financial officer Oliver Baete will soon take on a regional
operational role at Europe's biggest insurer, potentially
preparing him for the chief executive post, a German newspaper
reported on Friday.
Baete, 47, who is responsible for reporting, controlling and
risk at German group Allianz, will take on operational
responsibility for one of its regions "in the foreseeable
future," the Financial Times Deutschland quoted insurance
sources as saying.
The operational role will give Baete time to show he is
capable of taking Allianz's helm as a successor to chief
executive Michael Diekmann, 57.
Baete is seen within the company as one of "a wide range of
possible successors" to Diekmann, the paper quoted a source as
saying.
An Allianz spokeswoman said the company would comment on
speculation about management board moves only if changes were in
the offing.
In December, Allianz unveiled a clutch of board changes,
including four new appointments to help replace departing
executives Paul Achleitner, who is to join Deutsche Bank
, Germany's biggest lender, as chairman of its
supervisory board, and Enrico Cucchiani, who took up the role of
chief executive of Intesa Sanpaolo, Italy's biggest
retail bank.
The Financial Times Deutschland quoted industry sources as
saying one of the new board members, Dieter Wemmer, 55, who
joined Allianz from rival Zurich Financial, could be
in line to take over Baete's responsibilities.
(Reporting by Jonathan Gould and Christian Kraemer; Editing by
Dan Lalor)