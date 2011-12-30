FRANKFURT Dec 30 German insurer Allianz does not see any default risks in Italian sovereign bonds, its designated finance chief Maximilian Zimmerer told a German newspaper.

"I do not see any default risk there. I even think the interest rates (on Italian sovereign bonds) are highly attractive," Neue Osnabruecker Zeitung quoted Zimmerer as saying in an excerpt of an interview published on Friday.

Investors demanded a yield of nearly 7 percent on 10-year paper in an Italian bond auction on Thursday, down from record highs seen last month but still unsustainable given the 450 billion euros ($581 billion) that Italy needs to raise through debt issuance in 2012.

Zimmerer, who is due to replace group CFO Paul Achleitner on June 1, also said he sees German equities, excluding banks, as very favourably valued.

Zimmerer manages the life and health insurance business at Allianz, which owns Allianz Global Investors, one of the world's biggest asset managers. ($1 = 0.7743 euros) (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by David Holmes)