BRIEF-Genworth Financial says stockholders adopted deal with China Oceanwide Holdings Group
* Stockholders adopted previously announced merger agreement with China Oceanwide Holdings Group
FRANKFURT May 8 Allianz SE said on Wednesday it would redeem all of its $2 billion 8.375 percent undated subordinated callable bonds.
The redemption price for the bonds will be the principal amount plus any interest accrued to and including the redemption date and will be paid in cash on Monday, June 17, 2013, Allianz said. (Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)
* Stockholders adopted previously announced merger agreement with China Oceanwide Holdings Group
SAO PAULO, March 7 Brazil's National Treasury has received about $2.4 billion worth of investor bids for Tuesday's reopening of a 6 percent, dollar-denominated bond due in April 2026, a person with direct knowledge of the transaction said on Tuesday.
LONDON, March 7 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Scandinavian banks are funding industrial developments responsible for deforestation and violence in the rainforests of Borneo, despite commitments to respect the rights of indigenous forest-dwellers, a campaign group said on Tuesday.