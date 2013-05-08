FRANKFURT May 8 Allianz SE said on Wednesday it would redeem all of its $2 billion 8.375 percent undated subordinated callable bonds.

The redemption price for the bonds will be the principal amount plus any interest accrued to and including the redemption date and will be paid in cash on Monday, June 17, 2013, Allianz said. (Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)