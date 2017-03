FRANKFURT Oct 17 Allianz SE on Thursday said it intends to redeem 1.5 billion euros ($2.02 billion) worth of undated subordinated bonds in January 2014.

The details of the redemption of the bonds, which were issued in 2004, will be published separately in connection with the intended call notice, Allianz said. ($1 = 0.7412 euros) (Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Peter Dinkloh)