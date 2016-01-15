FRANKFURT Jan 15 Euro area interest rates are
likely to stay at current lows for up to 10 more years, with
negative effects of the European Central Bank's policy beginning
to outweigh the positive, the chief executive of Europe's
biggest insurer, Allianz, said in an interview.
"The goal of this (ECB) policy is to get banks to lend more
but that isn't happening," Oliver Baete told Der Spiegel
magazine in the interview released on Friday.
"However, we expect interest rates to stay at this ultra-low
level for a further eight to 10 years," Baete said.
Low interest rates and central bank money printing
programmes known as quantitative easing have distorted asset
prices and slashed the income insurers can earn from
investments, the bulk of which is in bonds.
"We are nearing the point where the negative effect of
monetary policy clearly outweighs its usefulness," Baete said,
adding that current rates were damaging Allianz, its customers
and the broader economy.
Baete predicted financial markets would be volatile in the
coming months but said Allianz had made itself less susceptible
to turbulence. Less then 5 percent of its investment portfolio
was in shares, he said.
In view of a tough business environment, Baete in November
unveiled plans to re-tool Allianz's operations to make them more
cost efficient, profitable and responsive to customers.
Allianz would reduce headcount, following a long-term
personnel plan and in coordination with unions, Baete told Der
Spiegel.
"The workforce will shrink but there it doesn't help to give
a figure," he said.
(Reporting by Jonathan Gould; Editing by Hugh Lawson)