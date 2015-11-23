BERLIN Nov 23 German insurer Allianz
plans to pull investments out of companies with links to coal
and boost funding of firms in wind energy, broadcaster ZDF
reported on Monday, citing the company's investment chief.
"We will no longer invest in mining companies and utilities
that generate more than 30 percent of their sales or energy
creation from coal," Andreas Gruber was quoted as saying.
Allianz will make the shift over the next six months, Gruber
said, and double its exposure in wind energy to about 4 billion
euros ($4.25 billion) in coming years.
Its new Chief Executive, Oliver Baete, has pledged to boost
growth and profit at Europe's largest insurer.
Subdued economic growth and rock-bottom interest rates are
eroding insurers' earnings prospects, even as regulators demand
they devote more resources to protecting policyholders.
($1 = 0.9406 euros)
(Reporting by Andreas Cremer; editing by John Stonestreet)