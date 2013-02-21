FRANKFURT Feb 21 Allianz has yet to take any decision on the conversion of a debt-equity hybrid in Germany's No. 2 lender, Commerzbank, into pure-play equity, the insurer's chief executive said on Thursday.

"The bank must come to us," Michael Diekmann said in response to a question at a news conference, giving no indication when that might happen.

Allianz holds a "silent particpation" worth 750 million euros ($1.00 billion) in Commerzbank which it took in the wake of Commerzbank's takeover of Dresdner Bank from Allianz in 2008. ($1 = 0.7479 euros) (Reporting by Jonathan Gould)