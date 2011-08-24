FRANKFURT Aug 24 Allianz on Wednesday played down the potential impact of a German court ruling on its life policies that a consumer group said could cost the insurer up to 2 billion euros ($2.9 billion).

An Allianz spokesman said the consumer group's estimate was "much too high," adding that the company would launch a complaint about the ruling.

Germany's consumer advocacy service brought a complaint against Europe's biggest insurer on behalf of 80 policyholders over cancellation terms for policies sold between 2001 and 2007.

The Stuttgart regional court last week stood by an earlier lower court ruling that the terms were invalid and rejected Allianz's request to appeal against its ruling.

The consumer group estimated around 4 million former policyholders could each be in line for back payments averaging 500 euros.

A spokesman for the Stuttgart court said the focus of the decision was on whether clauses in Allianz's policies were in compliance with Germany's laws on contracts.

"There was no decision about potential claims for back payments," the court spokesman said.

Allianz said it would lodge a complaint with the Federal Court of Justice (BGH), Germany's highest civil court, over the court's decision to reject an appeal.

"We assume that the BGH will share our opinion and that we will not have to make any back payments to customers," the Allianz spokesman said.

Other insurance companies have received comparable rulings and have appeals pending with the BGH, Allianz said, adding that it would not make any payments until the federal court made a final ruling. ($1 = 0.695 Euros) (Reporting by Michelle Martin; Editing by David Cowell)