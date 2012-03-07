March 7 A former broker who won $3.25
million in a defamation case against a unit of insurance company
Allianz SE is fighting the company's efforts to
overturn the ruling.
Thomas Gorter, a former broker for Questar Capital Corp, an
independent broker-dealer subsidiary of Allianz Life Insurance
Company of North America, filed a court motion this week asking
to throw out a recent petition by Questar that could overturn
the $3.25 million award in his favor.
nL1E8CIDIJ)
A lawyer for Gorter, in a motion filed Monday in the U.S.
District Court for the Western District of Kentucky, argued that
Questar was too late in filing a court case last month to
overturn a January ruling.
A Questar spokesperson was not immediately available for
comment.
Securities industry rules require brokers and brokerages to
resolve most legal disputes about employment issues through a
Financial Industry Regulatory Authority arbitration panel.
Arbitration awards are typically binding, but parties can ask
courts to overturn the rulings in limited circumstances. Among
them: evidence that an arbitrator was biased or misapplied the
law.
Questar argued, in part, that an arbitrator in the case did
not disclose his involvement with a labor union, a relationship
that could have biased his views in favor of Gorter, according
to court documents.
Such court proceedings following a FINRA ruling are unusual
and judges rarely overturn arbitration awards, say lawyers.
Gorter filed an arbitration case against Questar in 2008,
accusing the firm of defamation and breach of contract, among
other things, according to documents.
The company, he argued, urged clients to file complaints
about Gorter with regulators after a dispute erupted about
whether Gorter, who had two types of state securities licenses,
needed another to promote himself as an investment adviser
representative. Gorter relied on the company for compliance
advice, he said, and thought he was properly licensed, according
to the claim.
Court filings by Questar depict a history of difficulties
between Gorter and Questar. The firm wrote it had to increase
its supervision of Gorter in 2007 because of problems with his
sales of unregistered securities, regulatory sanctions and a
history of customer complaints.
A lawyer for Gorter was not immediately available for
comment.
The FINRA panel, while awarding Gorter $3.25 million, denied
his request to expunge a disclosure about his termination that
Questar made in a regulatory filing, according to the
arbitration ruling.
(Reporting By Suzanne Barlyn; Editing by Jennifer Merritt, Dave
Zimmerman)