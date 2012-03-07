March 7 A former broker who won $3.25 million in a defamation case against a unit of insurance company Allianz SE is fighting the company's efforts to overturn the ruling.

Thomas Gorter, a former broker for Questar Capital Corp, an independent broker-dealer subsidiary of Allianz Life Insurance Company of North America, filed a court motion this week asking to throw out a recent petition by Questar that could overturn the $3.25 million award in his favor. (For more details, see nL1E8CIDIJ)

A lawyer for Gorter, in a motion filed Monday in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Kentucky, argued that Questar was too late in filing a court case last month to overturn a January ruling.

A Questar spokesperson was not immediately available for comment.

Securities industry rules require brokers and brokerages to resolve most legal disputes about employment issues through a Financial Industry Regulatory Authority arbitration panel. Arbitration awards are typically binding, but parties can ask courts to overturn the rulings in limited circumstances. Among them: evidence that an arbitrator was biased or misapplied the law.

Questar argued, in part, that an arbitrator in the case did not disclose his involvement with a labor union, a relationship that could have biased his views in favor of Gorter, according to court documents.

Such court proceedings following a FINRA ruling are unusual and judges rarely overturn arbitration awards, say lawyers.

Gorter filed an arbitration case against Questar in 2008, accusing the firm of defamation and breach of contract, among other things, according to documents.

The company, he argued, urged clients to file complaints about Gorter with regulators after a dispute erupted about whether Gorter, who had two types of state securities licenses, needed another to promote himself as an investment adviser representative. Gorter relied on the company for compliance advice, he said, and thought he was properly licensed, according to the claim.

Court filings by Questar depict a history of difficulties between Gorter and Questar. The firm wrote it had to increase its supervision of Gorter in 2007 because of problems with his sales of unregistered securities, regulatory sanctions and a history of customer complaints.

A lawyer for Gorter was not immediately available for comment.

The FINRA panel, while awarding Gorter $3.25 million, denied his request to expunge a disclosure about his termination that Questar made in a regulatory filing, according to the arbitration ruling. (Reporting By Suzanne Barlyn; Editing by Jennifer Merritt, Dave Zimmerman)