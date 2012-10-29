VIENNA Oct 29 German insurer Allianz expects premium growth in central and eastern Europe to slow and not regain the brisk expansion rates seen before the financial crisis, a top executive told an Austrian newspaper.

"We will see only very slight growth in premiums in the next two to three years," Manuel Bauer, Allianz executive board member in charge of growth markets, told WirtschaftsBlatt in an interview printed on Monday.

And even afterwards business should not pick up sharply, he said. "There will no longer be double-digit growth rates," he said, echoing comments from market leader Vienna Insurance Group .

Bauer said Allianz was on the lookout for takeovers in the region, especially in the property insurance sector.

He also criticised Hungary's system of special taxes on the financial sector, and welcomed news that Austria was considering the issue of sovereign debt with a maturity of up to 70 years.

"That is an attractive investment opportunity for insurers at times of low rates," he said.

(Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Louise Heavens)