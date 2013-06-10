FRANKFURT, June 10 Allianz faces
damage claims of 460 million euros ($608.1 million) from
flooding in Germany, Austria and the Czech Republic, insurance
analysts at JP Morgan have estimated.
"We estimate that Allianz's bill for the floods in Germany
is 350 million euros, just above the 330 million cost for
Germany in 2002, and 460 million is the likely total cost vs 710
million in 2002, including 110 million for Czech and Austria,"
JP Morgan analyst Michael Huttner wrote in a note to clients.
"This means that Allianz is still on track we believe for
our forecast 94.0 percent full year combined ratio," he added.
The combined ratio measures administrative costs and claims
as a percentage of premiums, so a ratio below 100 percent means
an insurer is making a profit on its core insurance business.
An Allianz spokeswoman declined to comment on the figure,
saying it was too early for damage estimates.
"It is raining again and we are still trying to get into the
affected areas," she said.
Some other German insurers have said this month's events
look likely to match or exceed the costs of the big floods that
hit the region in 2002.
Reinsurer Munich Re on Monday said it would
likely take "weeks" to arrive at a reliable figure on the cost.
($1 = 0.7564 euros)
(Reporting by Jonathan Gould; editing by Patrick Graham)