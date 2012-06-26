FRANKFURT, June 26 Allianz Global Investors (AGI) is trimming costs and the number of its funds as it battles to win over investors frightened by the worldwide financial crisis, and sharpen its profile against internal Allianz rival PIMCO.

AGI, which has nearly 300 billion euros ($374.4 billion) in assets under management, has already cut about 300 products from its portfolio in Europe in the past three years, and sees more streamlining as a chance to meet its customers' needs better.

Asset managers around the world are seeking new strategies to retain their investor base, with growth rates falling from their 1990s peaks following the 2008 financial crisis.

"We still have about 250 products in Germany and this is too many," said James Dilworth, chief executive of AGI Europe.

AGI is using new European investment rules, UCITS IV, to merge its national asset management operations into a single European entity, starting with Germany in the fourth quarter, with France, Italy and the UK following.

"All of our European companies will be operating under the one brand by the end of 2013 or start of 2014," Dilworth told a journalists' briefing on Tuesday.

AGI also aims to cut overall costs in Europe by about 4 percent. Costs ate up about 75 percent of AGI's income in the first quarter, which Dilworth described as too high.

He said he had no concrete cost savings target and that it was normal for a business pursuing a revenue growth strategy to have a somewhat higher cost-income ratio.

Rival PIMCO, the Allianz unit primarily known as a bond-fund manager, had a ratio of just 52 percent in the first quarter.

Allianz announced a new structure for its asset management operations in September, allowing PIMCO, which has 1.3 trillion euros in assets under management, more independence to pursue its own strategy, and separating it from AGI.

Europe's biggest insurer, Allianz has set no restrictions on the type of products and clients the two asset managers can pursue. AGI sees PIMCO as a "friendly competitor", it said.

Rapid annual growth in European institutional and retail assets under management of 25 percent or more in the 1990s has slowed to 6-7 percent over the last decade, and is likely to slow further in coming years, with many investors left scarred and uncertain by the financial crisis.

"Investors are no longer investors, but savers," Dilworth said, pointing out customers were seeking products that would protect them from capital market volatility and take account of longer lifespans.

"We hope to cover both," Dilworth said. "We want people to come back and invest, but not to speculate."

Investors did come back in the first three months of the year, with AGI recording 1.2 billion euros in net new inflows in Europe.

However, the company saw net outflows in April and May as euro zone debt crisis fears flared up again. Flows turned positive in June.

In net terms, AGI has seen a strong inflow since the start of the year. "But we're not out of the woods," Dilworth said.

($1 = 0.8013 euros) (Reporting by Jonathan Gould and Andreas Kroener; Editing by David Hulmes)