UNTERFOEHRING, Germany Feb 28 Allianz's Germany unit Allianz Deutschland said it expects operating profit this year will be lower than the 2.11 billion euros ($2.77 billion) it earned in 2012.

Revenue this year should remain at around the level of 2012, which was 27.9 billion euros, Allianz Deutschland said. ($1 = 0.7628 euros) (Reporting by Alexander Huebner, writing by Jonathan Gould)