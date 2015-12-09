FRANKFURT Dec 9 Allianz lowered the
2016 yields on its German life insurance savings policies on
Wednesday and cut the "bonus rate" it pays out to 3.1 percent
from 3.4 percent.
Many life insurers sold savings policies with guaranteed
long-term interest rates as high as 4 percent and are now
struggling to meet those promises as rock bottom returns have
cut the investment income needed to meet their commitments.
Most have trimmed the bonus payments they make over and
above the guarantee as a result, including market leader Allianz
Germany, which said a downward adjustment was "unavoidable".
Allianz also lowered its guaranteed long-term interest rates
to 3.7 percent from 4 percent.
(Reporting by Jonathan Gould; Editing by Maria Sheahan)