FRANKFURT Dec 9 Allianz lowered the 2016 yields on its German life insurance savings policies on Wednesday and cut the "bonus rate" it pays out to 3.1 percent from 3.4 percent.

Many life insurers sold savings policies with guaranteed long-term interest rates as high as 4 percent and are now struggling to meet those promises as rock bottom returns have cut the investment income needed to meet their commitments.

Most have trimmed the bonus payments they make over and above the guarantee as a result, including market leader Allianz Germany, which said a downward adjustment was "unavoidable".

Allianz also lowered its guaranteed long-term interest rates to 3.7 percent from 4 percent. (Reporting by Jonathan Gould; Editing by Maria Sheahan)