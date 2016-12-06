BRIEF-First Bancshares reports Q4 earnings per share $0.30
* Reports a 20 percent increase in operating net earnings and declares quarterly dividends
FRANKFURT Dec 6 German insurer Allianz lowered the 2017 yields on its life insurance savings policies on Tuesday, cutting the return on its traditional product to 3.4 percent from 3.7 percent.
Many life insurers are struggling to meet guaranteed long-term returns as high as 4 percent as pressure from rock-bottom interest rates cuts investment income required to meet the payout commitments.
The insurer also cut the return on its new, top-selling life insurance product "Perspektive", of which it sold 100,000 in the first three quarters of 2016, to 3.7 percent from 4.0 percent.
Allianz said in a statement that its life insurance products still presented savers with an attractive alternative to other savings products, such as savings accounts, and added it expected demand to continue growing.
Bonus rates for Allianz's traditional product "Klassik" were reduced to 2.8 percent from 3.1 percent this year. (Reporting by Tina Bellon; Editing by Victoria Bryan)
Jan 25 Wells Fargo & Co appointed Jafar Amin as new regional president for the Asia Pacific Region.
BEIJING, Jan 25 China's central bank delivered a pointed reminder to financial markets and businesses this week that it is moving to a tightening policy bias, but analysts expect benchmark interest rates to remain unchanged and say any further measures will be limited as economic growth slows.