BRIEF-Guangzhou R&F Properties Co says FY net profit increased by 5 pct to RMB7.06 billion
* "China growth is expected to remain relatively stable in 2017"
UNTERFOEHRING, Germany Feb 28 Allianz's German unit is observing the German market for takeover opportunities while continuing to focus on growing on its own strength, unit head Markus Riess said on Thursday.
Allianz last year put out feelers toward public sector insurer Provinzial Nordwest, with sources close to Provinzial Nordwest's owners saying Allianz was prepared to pay the insurer's book value of 2.25 billion euros ($2.95 billion).
The approach ran into the sand, however, after Provinzial Nordwest said it would explore a merger with fellow public sector insurer Provinzial Rheinland instead. ($1 = 0.7628 euros) (Reporting by Alexander Huebner, writing by Jonathan Gould)
BEIJING, March 10 Falls in China's foreign exchange reserves are normal and not unfavourable, the country's central bank governor said on Friday.
SINGAPORE, March 10 Singapore said on Friday it is cutting stamp duties that sellers are required to pay on residential properties but said the current set of property market curbs was necessary for a sustainable residential property market.