Oct 4 Bill Gross, in his first interview since
quitting asset manager Pimco, told Barron's magazine he was
"uniquely exuberant" about giving up management responsibilities
and was excited to get back to his investment roots.
"Managing money is in my blood," Gross, who is the
co-founder of Pacific Investment Management Co., told Barron's
this weekend. "I like to get up at 5:30 in the morning and make
money for clients and compete against other money managers.
That's something that doesn't go away. I am obsessed with
delivering value to investors and winning the game from a
personal standpoint. Retiring at this point in my career just
doesn't suit me."
Gross, the bond market's most renowned investor, quit Pimco
for distant rival Janus Capital Group Inc on Sept. 26,
the day before he was expected to be fired from the huge Newport
Beach, Calif. investment firm he co-founded more than 40 years
ago. Pimco is a unit of Germany's Allianz SE.
Gross, 70, had been clashing with the firm's executive
committee and had threatened to resign multiple times, a source
familiar with the situation said.
"I was always an investment guy, and the other stuff:
hiring, paying people, planning, and so on, became a problem for
me," he told Barron's. "I am uniquely exuberant about clearing
all that stuff off my dish."
Gross has been given control of the tiny $13 million Janus
Unconstrained Bond fund in the expectation that at least some of
the clients who invested in his $200 billion Pimco Total Return
fund will follow him to his new home.
"I'll still be intense," Gross said. "I figured out long ago
that I can't change that. But the intensity and decibel level
drop a bit in a smaller place. Also, common sense suggests that
it will be easier to implement ideas in a $100 million portfolio
than in a fund with more than $200 billion."
"The bond paparazzi will be less interested in Janus than
they were in Total Return," Gross said.
Pimco clients withdrew a record $23.5 billion from the Pimco
Total Return fund in September, the vast bulk in the three days
after Gross announced his shock departure.
Gross's move from Pimco was the equivalent of an earthquake
in the fund management industry, potentially threatening the
company's dominant position in bond investing. It had almost $2
trillion in assets under management at the midpoint of this
year, but institutional investors in particular have been
alarmed at stories of infighting prompted by Gross's allegedly
imperious management style.
Gross's departure, coming eight months after his co-chief
investment officer Mohamed El-Erian walked out, has prompted
pension funds and consultants to re-evaluate their use of Pimco
funds.
(Reporting by Jennifer Ablan; Editing by James Dalgleish)