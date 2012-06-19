FRANKFURT, June 19 Allianz's German life insurance unit is testing new policies in a bid to counter the effect of rock-bottom interest rates on the business, the head of the unit said in a newspaper interview.

"We want to bring new products to the market from the middle of 2013 and we're already testing them," Markus Faulhaber, who took up the post of chief executive of Allianz Leben in January, told the Financial Times Deutschland newspaper.

European life insurers have been turning their backs on guaranteed-return savings policies, historically their flagship product, because low interest rates and tough new capital rules are making it harder to make a profit from them.

Faulhaber said Europe's biggest insurer would be able to meet its guarantee obligations to policyholders even if low interest rates persisted and would continue to offer this type of policy.

However, it was also looking at products where the level of guarantee could be adjusted at different points over the life of the policy.

"That can be very attractive to a customer who expects that in 20 or 30 years interest rates, including the guaranteed interest rate, will be higher than they are today," Faulhaber said.

Separately, Faulhaber urged changes in new European capital rules for insurers, known as Solvency II, due to take effect in 2014.

"Unless it is substantially changed, Solvency II will lead to very strong swings up and down in the capital needs of life insurers," Faulhaber said. (Reporting by Jonathan Gould)