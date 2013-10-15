FRANKFURT Oct 15 Allianz has entered
into exclusive negotiations with IBM to outsource large
parts of its in-house information technology services, the
German insurer said on Tuesday.
Allianz plans integrate its internal networks and global
data centres into what it calls the Allianz Private Cloud by the
end of 2017, in a move that will cut the number of data centres
to six from 140 currently, the insurer said in a statement.
Allianz declined to give financial details of the deal, but
a source close to the company said the insurer planned to invest
an amount in the mid hundreds of millions of euros to
restructure its IT services.
A German newspaper had reported in late August that Allianz
was discussing a 10-year outsourcing contract that was likely to
be awarded to IBM or Computer Sciences Corp., saying
that CSC was the frontrunner in talks.