* Q2 operating profit flat at 2.3 bln euros vs 2.17 poll avg

* Confirms 7.5-8.5 bln euros target 2011 operating profit

* Writedown on Greek govt debt shaves 326 mln eur off profit

* Shares indicated down 4.2 pct in premarket trade

(Adds trader comment, detail, background)

FRANKFURT, Aug 5 Allianz missed expectations with a 8.2 percent drop in net profit in the second quarter, hurt by a writedown on its Greek government debt.

Quarterly net profit after minorities was 1 billion euros ($1.43 billion), Europe's biggest insurer reported on Friday, missing the average of 10 forecasts in a Reuters poll of banks and brokerages for a 23 percent rise to 1.34 billion euros.

The company took a 326 million euro hit to net profit in the quarter from a writedown on its 1.3 billion euro portfolio of Greek government debt.

It wrote off about half the value of its Greek sovereign exposure, following a similar move by insurance peer Munich Re (MUVGn.DE) on Thursday.

Allianz Chief Executive Michael Diekmann said he was confident of reaching the company's full-year operating profit target of 8 billion euros, plus or minus 500 million euros.

"The results -- be it in the second quarter or for the half-year -- are remarkably solid considering the high level of natural catastrophe events, the uncertainty of the capital markets, currency fluctuations and last but not least, the current impairment of our Greek sovereign bond portfolio," Diekmann said in a statement.

One trader calculated that, excluding the Greek bond impairment, net profit would have been 3 percent higher than expected.

"These are solid results and the unchanged guidance is positive in our view," the trader said.

Allianz posted flat operating profit of 2.3 billion euros in the second quarter, whereas analysts in the Reuters poll on average had expected a 6 percent decline.

Operating profit in Allianz's main money spinner, property and casualty insurance, rose 16 percent, helped by rising premiums.

Operating profit in life and health insurance fell by more than 17 percent, reflecting the Greek bond writedown, while asset management posted a 2.3 percent rise in operating profit.

(Reporting by Jonathan Gould; editing by Sophie Walker) ($1=.7017 Euro)