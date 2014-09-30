* Allianz shifting investments toward physical assets,
equity
* Not enough infrastructure projects available - board
member
* Need Berlin to improve infrastructure investment framework
(Adds context on asset allocation)
By Jonathan Gould and Alexander Hübner
MUNICH, Germany, Sept 30 German insurance giant
Allianz is eager to invest more of its 570 billion
euro ($720 billion) of funds in domestic infrastructure projects
but says the government in Berlin must first improve the
regulatory environment for such investments.
Speaking to Reuters at Allianz headquarters in Munich, board
member Maximilian Zimmerer said the German economy was suffering
from a lack of private investment, echoing the view of leading
economists who have been urging Chancellor Angela Merkel's
coalition to take steps to address the shortfall.
Although government ministries have begun exploring ways to
plug an annual "investment gap" estimated at 80 billion euros,
Merkel and her cabinet are reluctant to free up additional
public money because that might make it more difficult for them
to deliver on a promise to balance the federal budget next year.
Zimmerer, who is responsible for the investments of
Allianz's substantial portfolio, said Germany could tap the vast
funding power of the insurance sector to improve its energy and
transport networks if only the conditions were right.
"The time has never been cheaper for states to modernise
infrastructure," said Zimmerer. "This must be tackled urgently."
Rock-bottom interest rates have slashed the yield that
Allianz can earn on traditionally safe fixed-income investments
such as government bonds, which make up the lion's share of its
portfolio.
As a result, Allianz and its competitors - which must meet
obligations to pay out policy holders decades into the future -
are eager for opportunities to improve their investment yield.
Allianz has been shifting its asset allocation towards
so-called "real" assets such as property and infrastructure, and
also pumped about 6 billion euros into the equity market last
year.
However, due to a strong bond portfolio performance, the
share of equities in its portfolio has stayed steady at around
6-7 percent.
"I don't think the equity markets are too expensive,"
Zimmerer said. "Valuations in the United States are no longer
cheap but they are still OK in light of economic growth."
"With the exception of parts of the technology sector, there
is no bubble," he added.
POLITICIANS' TO-DO LIST
Infrastructure is another important target in the shift
toward real assets. Investments in motorways, gas pipelines or
wind and solar parks are seen as the perfect match, but Zimmerer
said there were too few attractive projects available.
"We look at about ten infrastructure projects per year and
only invest in one," he said. "It's not enough. We'd like to do
more."
Zimmerer urged Berlin to shorten approval times for big
projects and ensure that the views of local citizens are taken
into account earlier in the process.
A number of prominent infrastructure projects, notably plans
for a new train station in the southern city of Stuttgart, have
been dogged by delays in recent years due to public opposition.
Zimmerer said lawmakers could also make it easier to group
smaller, local projects together so they were more suited to
large investors like Allianz, and must also ensure that
regulations were not changed retroactively.
Allianz and its partners in the Gassled natural gas pipeline
are suing Norway over its decision to cut gas transport tariffs,
saying the move could cost them billions of dollars in lost
earnings.
"The Gassled case caught us off guard," Zimmerer said.
At the European Union level, Zimmerer said insurance
regulators should allow infrastructure to be considered an asset
class of its own and treated similarly to real estate when it
comes to the capital buffers insurers must hold to cover
investment risk.
Under rules for the insurance sector that are due to take
effect in 2016, infrastructure could face capital charges of up
to 70 percent, while real estate investments were around 25
percent, Zimmerer said.
"Up to now, no project has been rejected on grounds of
regulatory risk charges but we could face bottlenecks if this
business really starts to take off," he said.
(1 US dollar = 0.7938 euro)
(Reporting by Jonathan Gould and Alexander Huebner; Editing by
Noah Barkin and Mark Potter)