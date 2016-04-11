FRANKFURT, April 11 Allianz is
planning to double its investments in infrastructure and
renewable energy within the next two to three years as it seeks
to diversify its 638 billion euros ($726.43 billion) in assets,
a unit head told Reuters.
Like all of its peers, Europe's largest insurer has to
invest its customers' premiums and is increasingly turning to
alternative investments such as infrastructure, real estate and
private equity in its search for return as bond yields have come
down sharply in the low interest rate environment.
Allianz Capital Partners (ACP) is targeting to buy solar and
wind power assets worth about 3 billion euros within that time
span as well as grids, roads, airports and other regulated
assets worth about 4 billion euros, Juergen Gerke told Reuters.
