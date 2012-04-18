FRANKFURT, April 18 The safety of long-term German government bonds, or Bunds, is overrated, the head of Allianz's German life insurance unit, Allianz Leben, told a German newspaper.

"I think bunds are completely unattractive at the moment," Maximilian Zimmerer told financial daily Handelsblatt in an interview published on Wednesday.

"They are overvalued; the yield is too low. If a euro zone country runs into trouble, Germany in any case will have to pick up the bill in the end," Zimmerer said.

Zimmerer, who is due to succeed Paul Achleitner on the board of parent Allianz SE in June, said Europe's biggest insurer could sustainably hold out against an interest rate level of 1.5 percent on new investments, while meeting obligations to policyholders.

French government bond are attractive, Zimmerer said, though it is best to await the outcome of the presidential election to make new investment decisions.

Italy was also attractive, while Allianz has not been actively investing in Portugal or Spain for some time, he said.

However, Portugal's reform efforts have not been sufficiently recognised by the capital markets, he said.

Spain is also pushing ahead with consolidation, but the country is so large that a default would be unthinkable without endangering the euro, Zimmerer said.

Allianz is investing in emerging markets and finds corporate bonds attractive, although many companies have already financed themselves thoroughly and are issuing fewer bonds, he said.

The insurer is also building up investments in real estate finance and infrastructure but does not plan to expand its holdings of in stock-market listed equities because of the unsteady market environment, he said. (Reporting by Jonathan Gould)