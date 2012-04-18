FRANKFURT, April 18 The safety of long-term
German government bonds, or Bunds, is overrated, the head of
Allianz's German life insurance unit, Allianz Leben,
told a German newspaper.
"I think bunds are completely unattractive at the moment,"
Maximilian Zimmerer told financial daily Handelsblatt in an
interview published on Wednesday.
"They are overvalued; the yield is too low. If a euro zone
country runs into trouble, Germany in any case will have to pick
up the bill in the end," Zimmerer said.
Zimmerer, who is due to succeed Paul Achleitner on the board
of parent Allianz SE in June, said Europe's biggest insurer
could sustainably hold out against an interest rate level of 1.5
percent on new investments, while meeting obligations to
policyholders.
French government bond are attractive, Zimmerer said, though
it is best to await the outcome of the presidential election to
make new investment decisions.
Italy was also attractive, while Allianz has not been
actively investing in Portugal or Spain for some time, he said.
However, Portugal's reform efforts have not been
sufficiently recognised by the capital markets, he said.
Spain is also pushing ahead with consolidation, but the
country is so large that a default would be unthinkable without
endangering the euro, Zimmerer said.
Allianz is investing in emerging markets and finds corporate
bonds attractive, although many companies have already financed
themselves thoroughly and are issuing fewer bonds, he said.
The insurer is also building up investments in real estate
finance and infrastructure but does not plan to expand its
holdings of in stock-market listed equities because of the
unsteady market environment, he said.
(Reporting by Jonathan Gould)